Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 702,938 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 144.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,375.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 45,415 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,942,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 33,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

