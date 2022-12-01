Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2,785.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 573,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 553,774 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 421,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 214,490 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,462,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 164,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,415,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KIE opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $42.84.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

