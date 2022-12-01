Cetera Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Stock Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the first quarter valued at about $456,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $73.31.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%.

