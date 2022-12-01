Cetera Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,672 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Price Performance
Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.