Cetera Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,672 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Several research firms have commented on CCL. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

