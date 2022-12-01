Cetera Advisors LLC Has $241,000 Stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.38. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.441 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.