Cetera Advisors LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,339 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,838,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,435,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,572 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 28,941.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,446,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428,001 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5,618.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,117,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,457 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

