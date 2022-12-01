Cetera Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 134,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 311.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period.

ILCB opened at $56.14 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $67.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.99.

