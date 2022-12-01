Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 229,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 189,788 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,767,000 after acquiring an additional 31,580 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,034,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,947,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MGM opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.03.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,388. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

