Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 139.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $41.54 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30.

