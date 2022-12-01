Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:GMRE opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a market cap of $661.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 336.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.