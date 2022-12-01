Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $62.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.08. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $62.72. The company has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies Dividend Announcement

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.767 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($59.79) to €65.00 ($67.01) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.74.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

