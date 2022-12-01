Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $243,000 in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 3.3% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $54.33 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LKQ. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

