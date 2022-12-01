Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $258,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $146.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.72%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

