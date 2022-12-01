Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 209.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 114,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $47.48.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

