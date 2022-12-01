Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in OFS Credit were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OFS Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OFS Credit by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OFS Credit by 11.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in OFS Credit by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.43.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

