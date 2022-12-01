Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 29,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 41,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,677,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 505,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 325 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nat Krishnamurti sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $479,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,401 shares in the company, valued at $761,134.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $508.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

