Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

