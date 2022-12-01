Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 784,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,492,000 after acquiring an additional 536,702 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,665,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,453,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,872,000 after buying an additional 185,839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $66.62.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

