Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 577 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,279,000 after acquiring an additional 200,793 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 484,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,395,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 233,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after acquiring an additional 21,713 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $63.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $80.85.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.