Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,014 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.3 %

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $119.58 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $130.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.88 and a 200 day moving average of $99.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

