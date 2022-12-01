Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,161 iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,122,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 269.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

IYK stock opened at $208.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.64 and its 200 day moving average is $195.89. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $178.51 and a 12-month high of $215.41.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

