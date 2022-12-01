Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,429,000 after buying an additional 2,779,909 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after buying an additional 2,687,026 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,580,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,121 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,480,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $99.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.42 and a 200 day moving average of $96.26. The stock has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

