Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,976 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,357,000 after buying an additional 2,332,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,521,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,024,000 after buying an additional 417,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,255,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,531,000 after acquiring an additional 322,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

NYSE LUMN opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

