Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $51,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $51,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,413. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $105.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.42. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.