Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 199 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

PJP stock opened at $80.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.74. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $68.59 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

