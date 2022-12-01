Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 251 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 213.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $86.69 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $91.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average is $80.99.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

