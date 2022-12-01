Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Albemarle by 92.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albemarle Trading Up 3.0 %

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,107. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $277.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.88 and a 200 day moving average of $256.47. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.