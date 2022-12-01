Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 413 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 27.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,270,000 after purchasing an additional 793,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,365 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.65.

V.F. Trading Up 1.1 %

V.F. Increases Dividend

Shares of VFC stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s payout ratio is 185.19%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.