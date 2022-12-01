Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 4,264 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 399.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 28,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $90.55.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

