Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 4,379 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 107.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.15.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -40.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

