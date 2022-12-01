Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 4,916 Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Orion Office REIT by 157.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Orion Office REIT by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $2,061,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Orion Office REIT by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Orion Office REIT by 14.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONL has been the subject of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Orion Office REIT from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ONL opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $526.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -17.02%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

