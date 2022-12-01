Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 501 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 487,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 267,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

