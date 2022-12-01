Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 773 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 103.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

Shares of BST opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $53.19.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

