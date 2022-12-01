Cetera Advisors LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FVAL. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 116.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

FVAL stock opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.14.

