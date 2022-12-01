Cetera Advisors LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth about $147,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POR stock opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

POR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

