Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEP. Mizuho dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of BEP opened at $28.29 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

