Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,076,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,742,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,513,000 after acquiring an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after acquiring an additional 745,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after acquiring an additional 663,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 859,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

FUN stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.54. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $62.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.48%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

