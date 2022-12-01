Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 4,197 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 105.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after acquiring an additional 419,593 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 90.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 150.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC opened at $88.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 10.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,900 shares of company stock worth $1,162,720 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.