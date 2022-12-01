Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 316,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $150.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.63.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

