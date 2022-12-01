Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 17.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 733,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 70,275 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 104,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 1.8 %

Carnival Co. & Profile

Shares of CCL stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.12. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.