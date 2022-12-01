Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,434 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,602,000 after acquiring an additional 338,232 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1,464.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 195,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 183,161 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,130,000 after acquiring an additional 181,082 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,637,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 578,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 84,284 shares in the last quarter.

UTF opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

