Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 2,208 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 43,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 144.8% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29.

