Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 34,282 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 311,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of UNOV stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $30.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65.

