Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Markel were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 300.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel Stock Up 2.7 %

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,324.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,191.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,243.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.78 and a beta of 0.75. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

