Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Amdocs were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,410,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,350,000 after buying an additional 1,108,489 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,330,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 10,324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 552,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,004,000 after buying an additional 546,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,607,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amdocs to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Amdocs Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $88.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $90.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.93.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.