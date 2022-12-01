Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $298.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.07 and its 200 day moving average is $294.36. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $260.46 and a 1 year high of $374.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.