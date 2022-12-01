Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBUY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at about $248,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.42. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $103.44.

