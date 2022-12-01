Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Edison International were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Edison International by 128.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.
Edison International Stock Performance
Shares of EIX opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average of $63.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Edison International Company Profile
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edison International (EIX)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.