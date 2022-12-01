Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Edison International were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Edison International by 128.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average of $63.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edison International Company Profile

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

