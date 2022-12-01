Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 6.9% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 2.5 %

GNL stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

GNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

