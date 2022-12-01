Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,726 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 6,574.5% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,543,000 after buying an additional 6,719,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sun Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after buying an additional 694,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,713,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,116,000 after buying an additional 137,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.4 %

Sun Communities stock opened at $146.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $211.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

